Netanyahu Speaks with Argentina President-elect Javier Milei

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Monday with Argentinian president-elect Javier Milei, thanking him for his support for Israel, and for promising to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem. He also invited Milei to visit Israel once he takes office this month.

The Israeli government released a readout of Netanyahu’s call with Milei:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Monday, 4 December 2023), spoke with Argentinian President-elect Javier Milei, congratulated him on his election victory and thanked him for his support of the State of Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist organization. The Prime Minister told the President-elect that he is a true friend of the Jewish people. Prime Minister Netanyahu also thanked President-elect Milei for his intention to move the Argentinian Embassy to Jerusalem, and invited him to visit Israel.

Also on Monday, Milei encountered controversy back home for appointing a 75-year-old official to the office of attorney-general of the Treasury who had been a Nazi in his youth, though he had later apologized.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Milei is a deep admirer of the Jewish faith. He also supported Israel during his campaign, often waving an Israeli flag. In his visit to the U.S., he stopped by the burial site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York to pay his respects before going to to meetings in Washington with various officials.

