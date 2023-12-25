Netanyahu’s 3 Peace Conditions: Destroy Hamas, Demilitarize Gaza, Deprogram Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Christmas Day laying out his three basic conditions for peace in post-war Gaza: destroy Hamas, demilitarize Gaza, and de-radicalize the Palestinian population.

Netanyahu wrote:

First, Hamas, a key Iranian proxy, must be destroyed. The U.S., U.K., France, Germany and many other countries support Israel’s intention to demolish the terror group. To achieve that goal, its military capabilities must be dismantled and its political rule over Gaza must end. Hamas’s leaders have vowed to repeat the Oct. 7 massacre “again and again.” That is why their destruction is the only proportional response to prevent the repeat of such horrific atrocities. Anything less guarantees more war and more bloodshed. … Second, Gaza must be demilitarized. Israel must ensure that the territory is never again used as a base to attack it. Among other things, this will require establishing a temporary security zone on the perimeter of Gaza and an inspection mechanism on the border between Gaza and Egypt that meets Israel’s security needs and prevents smuggling of weapons into the territory. … Third, Gaza will have to be deradicalized. Schools must teach children to cherish life rather than death, and imams must cease to preach for the murder of Jews. Palestinian civil society needs to be transformed so that its people support fighting terrorism rather than funding it.

Read the full op-ed here.

The op-ed appears in Tuesday’s print edition of the Journal, and comes as the Israeli government is under increasing pressure to define what a post-Hamas Gaza would look like. Egypt has floated peace plans, including one that would have led Hamas leaders survive but was rejected by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups because they would have had to give up power.

