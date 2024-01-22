The Hamas terrorist organization released a report Sunday into its October 7 attack on Israel, claiming its fighters were committed to “Islamic values” and if civilians were targeted “it happened accidently” in the course of the murderous rampage.

In its first public report on the killing spree that began the war, Hamas said the incursion – referred to as “Operation Al Aqsa Flood” – was a “necessary step” against Israel’s alleged “occupation of Palestinian territories,” and a way to secure release of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas’s 16-page report admitted “some faults happened…” and claimed its terror operatives were committed to “Islamic values”, but then quickly proceeded to allege “the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system, and the chaos caused along the border areas” was to blame for the high civilian casualty list.

The war began when terrorists attacked Israelis and foreigners at the Supernova music festival, where 260 people were murdered and later in the streets and in their homes, as Breitbart News reported.

This resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, based on official Israeli figures.

Some 360 people were mowed down at the music festival, entire families were burned alive in their homes, parents were shot in front of their children and children and babies were killed or taken captive.

All of the above has been documented via extensive footage of the systematic targeting of civilians jubilantly shared and celebrated by Hamas itself as seen through captured helmet-cam footage.

Volunteers who worked on identifying the victims spoke of horrific injuries to women’s bodies, including women whose pelvises had been broken and women who had been shot in the breasts and vagina.

Many had been shot in the face to mutilate them, as Breitbart News reported.

Hamas terrorists seized about 250 hostages during the unprecedented attacks, and Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza.

The Hamas report, published in both English and Arabic, dismissed the overwhelming evidence of its murderous rampage as “complete lies and fabrication.”

“Avoiding harm to civilians, especially children, women and elderly people is a religious and moral commitment by all the Al-Qassam Brigades’ fighters,” the report claimed.

It further pleaded that “the Palestinian terrorists were keen to avoid harming civilians, despite the fact that the resistance does not possess precise weapons.”

“In addition, if there was any case of targeting civilians, it happened accidently and in the course of the confrontation with the occupation forces,” it added, even though much of the documented targeting of civilians happened with no Israeli troops in sight.

International bodies including the U.N. and the International Criminal Court have launched investigations into possible crimes against humanity committed by Hamas on October 7, giving credence to the severity of the terror group’s widely documented atrocities.