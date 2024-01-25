Jordanian Restaurant Called ‘October 7’ Opens to Celebrate Hamas Terror

A restaurant called “October 7” has opened in Jordan, apparently in celebration of the Hamas terror attack against Israel in which Palestinian terrorists brutally murdered over 1200 Israelis, most of them civilians, and abducted 243 hostages.

The Times of Israel reported Thursday:

A new restaurant in Jordan is named “October 7,” apparently celebrating Palestinian terror group Hamas’s massacre of 1,200 people in a brutal rampage through southern Israel on that day.

The shawarma joint has been opened in the Southern Mazar district, south of the city of Kerak near the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea, according to a video posted on social media.

The clip was published approvingly Wednesday evening on X by Dima Tahboub, a former member of parliament, writer, political analyst and a member of Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood, a conservative Islamist organization.

Video of the restaurant went viral online:

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid joined members of the government in condemning the restaurant and calling on the Jordanian government to condemn it as well.

“The disgraceful glorification of October 7 has to stop,” Lapid said, as cited by the Jerusalem Post. “The incitement and hatred against Israel breeds the terrorism and extremism which led to the brutal massacre of October 7. We expect the Jordanian government to condemn this publicly and unequivocally.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.