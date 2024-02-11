UN ‘Special Rappoteur’ Justifies October 7 Terror Attack; Israel Wants Her Fired

Joel B. Pollak

The United Nations’ “Special Rapporteur” on human rights for Palestinians justified the October 7 terror attack on Saturday, saying that it was a reaction to Israeli oppression.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Francesca Albanese objected to French President Emmanuel Macron expressing sympathy for the victims. She wrote (translated from French by Google): “The ‘greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century’? No, Mr. @EmmanuelMacron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel’s oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims.”

In response, the French government said (translated by Google): “The October 7 massacre is the largest anti-Semitic massacre of the 21st century. Disputing it is a mistake. Seeming to justify it, by including the name of the United Nations, is a shame. These comments are all the more scandalous since the fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of racism are at the heart of the founding of the UN.”

As the Times of Israel noted, Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, called for Albanese to be fired:

As Breitbart News has reported, Albanese has a long history of antisemitic statements, as well as radical anti-Israel statements.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

