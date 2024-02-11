UN ‘Special Rappoteur’ Justifies October 7 Terror Attack; Israel Wants Her Fired

The United Nations’ “Special Rapporteur” on human rights for Palestinians justified the October 7 terror attack on Saturday, saying that it was a reaction to Israeli oppression.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Francesca Albanese objected to French President Emmanuel Macron expressing sympathy for the victims. She wrote (translated from French by Google): “The ‘greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century’? No, Mr. @EmmanuelMacron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel’s oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims.”

In response, the French government said (translated by Google): “The October 7 massacre is the largest anti-Semitic massacre of the 21st century. Disputing it is a mistake. Seeming to justify it, by including the name of the United Nations, is a shame. These comments are all the more scandalous since the fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of racism are at the heart of the founding of the UN.”

Le massacre du 7 octobre est le plus grand massacre antisémite du 21e siècle. Le contester est une faute. Sembler le justifier, en y mêlant le nom des Nations Unies, est une honte. Ces propos sont d’autant plus scandaleux que la lutte contre l’antisémitisme et toutes les formes… https://t.co/IGOfEP5Q0q — France Diplomatie (@francediplo) February 10, 2024

As the Times of Israel noted, Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, called for Albanese to be fired:

The @UN‘s recent statement to the French President, framing the October 7th massacre as a reaction to ‘Israeli oppression’ rather than an act of anti-Jewish hatred, is deeply troubling. I call on Secretary-General @antonioguterres to fire @FranceskAlbs immediately. The time of… https://t.co/PTItZRTJNG — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) February 11, 2024

As Breitbart News has reported, Albanese has a long history of antisemitic statements, as well as radical anti-Israel statements.

