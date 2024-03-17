Joe Lieberman: Schumer Attack on Netanyahu ‘Outrageous’

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Democrat-turned-Independent from Connecticut, said Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week was “outrageous.”

As Breitbart News reported, Schumer delivered a speech on the floor of the Senate, calling Netanyahu an “obstacle to peace,” demanding that Israel hold new elections to replace their leader — in the middle of a war that Israel is winning.

President Joe Biden then endorsed Schumer’s speech.

Lieberman, who was the Democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States in the 2000 election, was incensed that Schumer would interfere in Israeli democracy.

The Hill reported:

“For a U.S. Senator, let alone a majority leader, let alone the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in Washington, to tell Israelis that it’s time to get rid of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu], that’s outrageous,” Lieberman said in a Sunday interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM. The former Connecticut senator also referred to the speech as a “mistake” and said that he “can’t ever remember anything like it.”

Lieberman is also the founder and chair of No Labels, a centrist group that seeks pragmatic alternatives to either party.

Netanyahu has responded stridently to Schumer and Biden, saying publicly that Schumer’s speech was “inappropriate,” and adding that those calling for new elections want to divide Israel and prevent it from winning its war against Hamas.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.