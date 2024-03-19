Trump: Jews Who Vote Democratic, After Schumer, ‘Hate Their Religion’

President Donald Trump said Monday that Jewish voters who continue to vote for the Democratic Party after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded that Israel oust its leader hate Israel, and “hate their religion.”

Trump on Schumer: “I think it’s votes more than anything else, because he was always pro-Israel. He’s very anti-Israel now. “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion, they hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves.” pic.twitter.com/WtngW93Twt — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 18, 2024

Trump has made similar statements before. In 2019, he said: “Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Trump was widely acknowledged to be one of the best friends Israel ever had in the White House, with a long list of accomplishments. There were also no wars by terrorist organizations against Israel during his term.

He received relatively little thanks from the Jewish community for his efforts, save from conservative-leaning groups like the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Schumer, as Breitbart News reported, took to the Senate floor last week to denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to demand new elections in Israel — in the middle of a war.

His call was echoed by President Joe Biden.

Jews typically favor Democrats, by margins of roughly 70-80% for Democrats on the one hand, to 20-30% for Republicans on the other. As Jonathan S. Tobin of the Jewish News Syndicate notes, that may shift in 2024 — but it would require liberal Jews to decide that Democrats’ anti-Israel shift is more important than other issues.

