Former President Donald Trump issued a statement in support of Israel after Iran launched long-range drones at Israel on Saturday.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that the attack on Israel “would NEVER have happened” if he were president.

“ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK! This should never have been allowed to happen – This would NEVER have happened if I were President!” Trump wrote.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112266013797003144

Trump’s statement comes just before he is set to speak at a rally in Schnecksville, PA.

Iran’s attack on Israel is reportedly in retaliation after Israel launched an airstrike on April 1, which reportedly left seven senior Iranian military officials dead in Damascus, Syria, and destroyed the consular section of the Iranian embassy.

The attack on Israel comes after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, leaving roughly 1,200 people dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages.