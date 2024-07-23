‘Insurrection’: Activists Invade Capitol Office to Oppose Netanyahu Speech

A group of anti-Israel protesters filled the rotunda inside the Cannon House Office Building on Tuesday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s forthcoming speech to Congress.

The group, Jewish Voice for Peace, has a record of rhetorical support for anti-Israel terror. It has invaded Capitol office buildings before.

Large protests are expected at the Capitol for Netanyahu’s speech to a special joint session of Congress on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

NBC News reported on preparations for large protests:

Forklift diesel engine hums were drowned out by deafening rings of steel barricades clanking together as the sun set over Washington, D.C., on Monday. Despite an unexpected heavy rainstorm, laborers wearing bright yellow reflective safety vests worked in a well-orchestrated rhythm to unload flatbed trucks carrying thousands of metal gates. The barriers are intended to control thousands on Wednesday in what is anticipated to be an intense series of anti-Israel protests on Capitol Hill. … U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) told The National Desk (TND) Tuesday morning that they have been working urgently to ensure they are prepared for a likely unprecedented number of demonstrators.



Reuters reported:

Police expect a “large number of demonstrators” and were making additional security arrangements but said there were no known threats. … A coalition of groups is expected to participate in the protests, among them ANSWER (an acronym for “Act Now to Stop War and End Racism”), women-led peace and human rights group CodePink, Palestinian groups such as Palestinian American Community Center and Jewish groups including Jewish Voice for Peace. CodePink told Reuters organizers had arranged buses for human rights advocates to come to Washington from numerous states across the country.

Protesters will be joined by congressional staffers, including staffers for Democrats who have been rallying and signing petitions to oppose Israel’s war of self-defense in Gaza since the Hamas terror attacks of October 7.

From the inbox: Congressional Staff for a Ceasefire Now will hold a demonstration during the Netanyahu address tomorrow. Text 202-643-3813 for more information! pic.twitter.com/gPgVifHA5k — Congressional Progressive Staff Association (@cpsaDC) July 23, 2024

Breitbart News has reported that some Democrats may even try to disrupt the speech from inside the House chamber.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.