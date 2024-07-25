Anti-Israel protesters vandalized the Columbus Memorial in Washington, DC, on Wednesday in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.

Netanyahu issued an address to Congress as protesters burned American flags and vandalized monuments like the Liberty Bell with painted graffiti:

My heart is just broken. pic.twitter.com/z0jkiP8GNY — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 24, 2024

U.S. Park Police said in a statement that a permit was revoked for gatherings in Columbus Circle, the area surrounding Union Station. Crowds were ordered to leave the area.

“A crowd in Columbus Circle is engaged in criminal activity and confronting law enforcement on scene,” the agency said. “USPP is attempting to deescalate and contact the event organizer for help.”

The Liberty Bell replica had been gifted by the American Legion, a veteran advocacy organization. Per Mediaite:

Protesters outside Union Station clashed with U.S. Park Police attempting to prevent them from taking down and burning U.S. flags. Some protesters were witnessed tearing down the U.S. flags and replacing them with Palestinian flags, as police sprayed them with tear gas. Activists were also seen vandalizing the Columbus Memorial Fountain and the nearby DC Freedom Bell with spray paint.

Absolute chaos at Union Station after US Park Police moved in to prevent anti-Israel protesters from taking down a U.S. flag. Arrests have been made. Park Police withdrew after securing the US flag, the mob chased them. pic.twitter.com/ZE3Lp6PQHC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

Gaza protesters have removed the American flags from Union Station, lit then on fire with a Netanyahu effigy and replaced them with Palestine flags. pic.twitter.com/c8hz90phqL — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 24, 2024

The Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain and Bell near Union Station have been covered in Pro-Hamas and Anti-Israeli Graffiti, while Hamas Supporters chant, “Make us Proud. Take another Soldier down.” pic.twitter.com/Txnt9lW8Jt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 24, 2024

Several members of Congress boycotted Netanyahu’s speech or subtly heckled it on Wednesday. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was seen holding a sign that said “War Criminal.”

