Andrew Thomas / AFP via Getty
Paul Bois

Anti-Israel protesters vandalized the Columbus Memorial in Washington, DC, on Wednesday in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.

Netanyahu issued an address to Congress as protesters burned American flags and vandalized monuments like the Liberty Bell with painted graffiti:

U.S. Park Police said in a statement that a permit was revoked for gatherings in Columbus Circle, the area surrounding Union Station. Crowds were ordered to leave the area.

“A crowd in Columbus Circle is engaged in criminal activity and confronting law enforcement on scene,” the agency said. “USPP is attempting to deescalate and contact the event organizer for help.”

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News

The Liberty Bell replica had been gifted by the American Legion, a veteran advocacy organization. Per Mediaite:

Protesters outside Union Station clashed with U.S. Park Police attempting to prevent them from taking down and burning U.S. flags.

 Some protesters were witnessed tearing down the U.S. flags and replacing them with Palestinian flags, as police sprayed them with tear gas.

Activists were also seen vandalizing the Columbus Memorial Fountain and the nearby DC Freedom Bell with spray paint.

Several members of Congress boycotted Netanyahu’s speech or subtly heckled it on Wednesday. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was seen holding a sign that said “War Criminal.”

