Harvard-Harris Poll Shows 80% Continue to Support Israel

A new Harvard/Harris Poll has found that support for Israel among registered voters in the U.S. is still strong — and growing stronger.

The poll, conducted July 26-28 among 2,196 registered voters with a 2.1% margin of error, found that 80% of voters continue to support Israel in its war against Hamas — the same proportion as in June.

Nearly two-thirds — 66% — believe that Israel is trying to minimize civilian casualties, which is up from 62% in June. And 70% believe that a ceasefire should only happen when Hamas is removed from power in Gaza, up from 67% in June.

Similarly, 66% believe Israel should retaliate if Hezbollah continues to fire rockets into Israel, roughly unchanged from 67% in June. (Israel had not yet launched its June 30 airstrike on Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Fu’ad Shukr.

The poll found that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leads presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris by 3 points, or by 4 points when “unsure” is not an option.

The gap has narrowed from 7 points between Trump and Biden in June, when “unsure” is an option. It remains the same — a 4-point lead for Trump — when “unsure” is not an option.

Earlier versions of the poll showed that registered American voters tended to back the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to oppose those of U.S. President Joe Biden.

