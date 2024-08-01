Trump: Chuck Schumer Has Become a ‘Proud Member of Hamas’

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday during a rally speech in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had become a “proud member of Hamas.”

Trump criticized Schumer for abandoning Israel, and refusing to shake visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hand in Congress last week.

He said:

A week ago, the prime minister of our closest Middle Eastern ally, Israel, came to address Congress — you saw that. Instead of sending a clear signal that the United States will never abandon an ally, a very important one, Kamala chose to politicize the moment, to grandstand, making a show of refusing to attend. You know where she was? She went to a sorority party. Can you believe it? Even though it was her duty as President of the Senate to be there. It was her duty to be there. Her Democrat allies fell in line. Chuck Schumer refused to shake the Israeli prime minister’s hand. Chuck Schumer has become a Palestinian. Yes, he has. Can you believe it? He’s become a proud member of Hamas. Nancy Pelosi likewise denounced the speech in shameful terms.

As Breitbart News reported, Schumer actually did shake Netanyahu’s hand in private, but refused to so so in public.

Schumer then lied when claiming he snubbed Netanyahu on principle.

While Democrats have shifted to the left on Israel in an attempt to woo Muslim voters in the swing state of Michigan, there are also a large number of pro-Israel Jewish voters in other swing states, notably Pennsylvania.

