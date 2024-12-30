Hamas, UN Accuse Each Other After Looting Leads to 2 Deaths in Gaza

Hamas and the United Nations (UN) are trading accusations of malfeasance after the looting of aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip on Monday led to the deaths of two people.

The Times of Israel reported:

Two people have been killed in northern Gaza, as gunmen attacked an aid convoy, the World Food Program says, prompting Hamas to accuse the UN agency of having failed to coordinate security. The World Food Program says in a statement that “a coordinated movement to bring in 40 trucks on behalf of humanitarian partners” on Sunday “was faced with violent, armed looting, resulting in the deaths of two.” … Hamas, the Palestinian terror group that runs the Gaza Strip, says in a statement that “a catastrophic mistake” by the WFP “claimed the lives of two citizens and injured dozens with bullets.”

Hamas has routinely looted aid trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip, even as Israel has allowed the passage of aid from multiple countries and agencies to enter. Typically, Hamas hoards supplies or sells them to Gaza residents at inflated prices.

1,290 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza in the last week alone, according to Israeli government spokesman David Mencer. The Israeli government often notes that the UN fails to pick up aid supplies on the Gaza side of the border.

