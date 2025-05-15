Palestinian Terrorist Kills Pregnant Israeli Woman on the Way to Delivery; Baby Survives

A Palestinian terrorist shot and killed a pregnant Israeli woman who was being driven to the hospital to deliver her baby, whom doctors were able to save, on Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in northern Samaria.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the attack, saying initially that two civilians had been wounded.

The Times of Israel reported:

Meital Ben Yosef, head of the Bruchin settlement’s local council, tells Army Radio that Tzeela Gez, 30, a resident of the community who was killed in a shooting attack yesterday, was “all mother. A mother in her essence.” A Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Israeli vehicles last night in the northern West Bank, shooting Gez, who was en route to a hospital to deliver her baby, along with her husband. During efforts to save Gez’s life, doctors performed an emergency C-section to deliver her baby. The newborn boy — the couple’s fourth child — is in serious but stable condition.

The State of Israel’s account on X reported the mother’s death, as well as Hamas’s praise for the murderer:

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir vowed to “reach the murderers in order to hold them accountable.”

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said Thursday that the attack was “cruel and vile, at the most vulnerable moment in human life.” He said Gez’s husband had been lightly injured and had spoken to his children.

Mencer said that Israel was “on precisely the same page” as President Donald Trump, who insisted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that any nuclear deal with Iran include a ban on supporting terror and proxy wars.

He said that both the U.S. and Iran believed it was “simply not an option” for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Regarding Syria, Mencer said that the country remained a threat on Israel’s northeastern border, regardless of Trump’s decision this week to lift sanctions on the country after the change of regime.

Mencer also noted Israel’s efforts to protect Syrian Druze villages.

“Israel’s default position is, of course, peaceful relations with all of its neighbors. But, of course, we believe in peace through actions, not just words,” Mencer added.

