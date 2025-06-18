Report: Israel Kills Dozens of Iranian Military Leaders by Bombing Hideout

Israel killed “dozens” of Iran’s remaining military leaders, including wartime Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Ali Shademani, on Monday by bombing the mountain hideout to which they had retreated, the Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday.

The Post said:

Shademani was assassinated at a secret compound in the mountains outside of Tehran along with dozens of other senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers who had fled from their main headquarters in Tehran, believing they would be safe.

Instead, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] waited for them to move to the “secret” location and then killed them all at the same time. … Fox News reported the new revelations first on Wednesday, and The Jerusalem Post independently verified the information from senior defense sources.

Israel has continued a relentless campaign of attacks against Iranian military targets and governing institutions. The Iranian regime has continued to threaten the “Zionists,” but has been unable to deliver on those threats. Iran has few air defenses left, and its is losing missile launchers to Israeli attacks by the hour.

President Donald Trump has demanded the “unconditional surrender” of the Iranian regime. In remarks to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, he suggested that the U.S. might dismantle Iran’s nuclear program after the regime surrendered, and not necessarily as part of the ongoing war effort.

