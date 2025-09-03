WATCH: Luxury Yacht Sinks Minutes After Launch in Turkey

A luxury yacht turned on its side and sank just 15 minutes after it launched off the coast of northern Turkey on Tuesday.

The yacht, named Dolce Vento and valued at $940,000, sunk about 200 meters offshore in the Eregli district of Zonguldak, the Daily Mail reported.

Footage of the incident shows the yacht tipping onto its side and sinking as passengers jump overboard.

“A man, believed to be the owner, can be seen standing on the side of the vessel as it begins to sink, before he plunged into the sea and begins to hurriedly swim to shore,” according to the report. “The boat’s captain and two crew members are also understood to have jumped overboard.”

No one was injured in the incident, per the report.

The vessel, which is between 24 and 30 meters long, was finished roughly five months ago in Med Yilmaz Shipyard before being transported to the owner from Istanbul.

Shipyard officials said there will be a full investigation to determine the cause of the yacht sinking.