Pelosi’s Majority Crumbles: Two Longtime House Democrats Will Retire

Democrats continue to derail House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) hopes of keeping her majority as two longtime Democrats, Reps. David Price (NC) and Mike Doyle (PA), are expected to announce their retirement on Monday, according to reports.

Price, who has represented North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District since 1987, except for two years, said in a one-on-one interview with WRAL, “It’s not an easy decision but one I feel confident in … I’m very grateful for the people who have made this period of service possible.”

The retiring Price is loyal to Pelosi, voting 100 percent with her and not disagreeing on any significant votes with the speaker in the 117th Congress.

Doyle, according to his office which told Politico, will announce on Monday at 1 p.m. saying he will be retiring. Doyle was first elected to office in 1994.

The outgoing Doyle was also a close ally of Pelosi, voting with her 99 percent of the time during this current congress, only disagreeing with Pelosi on one vote.

The flood of retirements has hurt the Democrats’ chances of keeping the house majority. Thirteen Democrats have announced their retirement with rumors of more looming in the distance.

