Former Detroit Police Chief and Michigan gubernatorial candidate James Craig holds a wide lead over all other Republican primary challengers, according to a poll.

The poll conducted by Mitchell Research and Communications revealed that Craig continues to have a wide lead over his Republican primary opponents.

The poll found that Craig holds 32 percent of the vote, with the closest Republican candidate being Garrett Soldano with only ten percent of the vote.

The poll also found that Kevin Rinke holds five percent of the vote, Tudor Dixon and Ryan Kelly have four percent, and Perry Johnson and Mike Brown hold three percent. There were also three percent who said they would vote for “Someone else” and 37 percent who said they were “undecided.”

“This poll demonstrates that our message of providing strong leadership is working,” Craig said about the poll in s statement. “Republican voters want someone they can trust and a candidate that will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November.”

After the respondents heard a brief bio of the five most likely successful candidates and their ability to raise over $500,000, the poll showed Craig leading. Craig led with 34 percent of the vote, Soldano is still shown as his closest candidate with 12 percent of the vote.

Dixon appeared to have 11 percent of the vote, next to Rinke’s seven percent and Johnson’s four percent. There were still three percent who said “Someone else” and 34 percent who said they were “undecided.”

When the likely Republican voters were asked about voting for a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, 58 percent said they were “much more likely,” while 22 percent said a “little more likely.”

“With 80% ‘more likely,’ it demonstrates the incredible hold that Trump continues to have on the Republican Party,” said Steve Mitchell from Mitchell Research and Communications.

The Mitchell Research and Communications poll was conducted from February 17 to 19, asking 539 likely Republican voters — no margin of error was given.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.