House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was ridiculed Wednesday for announcing House Democrats will pick up House seats and retain the majority, a projection that may prove itself to be overconfident.

“Yes, indeed,” Pelosi told by Punchbowl News when asked if Democrats will win seats in November. “So we’re ready. Mobilizing on the ground … messaging, raising the money. But the biggest factor of all is not only do we believe, the candidates believe. So for a year, 10 months, eight months, terrific people had put themselves out there believing they could win in those districts.”

Pelosi is not the only Democrat to believe they will stave off a red wave. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) both agreed with Pelosi and told Punchbowl they are optimistic about their chances of retaining the House.

“Yes, you read that right,” Punchbowl ridiculed the Democrat House leaders for not facing what is likely a reality. “Seriously. They’re saying this.”

“Not what is currently being projected by respected research firms…” Public Affairs strategist Mike Hernández said of the Democrats prediction.

“Manifesting aside, this is a curious place to set the bar,” podcaster Liam Donovan said.

“We’ve heard this one last cycle and know how it turned out. @SpeakerPelosi’s days in the majority are numbered,” National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Michael McAdams said.

Republican National Committee’s Deputy Communications Director Nathan Brand posted a meme on Twitter about Pelosi’s prediction. “Are you sure about that,” it read.

“That’s some kind of expectations setting…” political insider Doug Heye remarked.

Many indicators suggest Pelosi and the radical Democrats will likely lose the House, including polls, midterm history, soaring inflation, and President Joe Biden’s approval rating.

For months, Republicans have been leading in midterm generic ballot polling, though polls are often wrong. But history suggests the president’s party is more likely to be the losing party in midterms. Moreover, Biden’s recessive economy, the number on midterm issue, has kept his approval ratings low. Presidential approval ratings are one bellwether for midterm outcomes.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.