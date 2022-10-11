Republican Allan Fung has an eight-point lead over Democrat Seth Magaziner in the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, according to a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll.

The poll found that of the 422 likely general election voters in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, 45 percent would vote for Fung, the former mayor of Cranston.

In comparison, 37 percent said they would vote for the Magaziner, and another five percent said they would vote for the independent running. However, less than a month before Election Day, 13 percent also said they were undecided.

The poll found that most independents support Fung over the other candidates. Fifty-seven percent of the independents support Fung, while only 21 percent would vote for Magaziner, and five percent would vote for the actual person running as an independent.

The Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll was conducted from October 1 to 4, with 422 likely general election voters in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District. There was also a 4.8 percent margin of error.

The seat is currently held by a retiring Democrat congressman and has been in the left’s control for some time.

But, political analysts at RealClearPolitics as “lean” Republican, meaning the polls are looking to be in Fung’s favor heading into the election. And notably, President Joe Biden won the state against former President Trump in 2020 with close to 60 percent of the vote.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.