Billionaire businessman and Republican donor Peter Thiel has given Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) an opportunity to match his campaign contributions to Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters.

Thiel, who has offered to invest millions of dollars to back Masters, has tried to pull McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund PAC back into the highly competitive Arizona Senate race to oust Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, Axios reported.

Thiel has offered McConnell to match his financial support, a deal Thiel hopes McConnell accepts after his super PAC canceled $9.6 million in television ads last month.

Thiel has already invested $15 million behind Trump-endorsed Masters. McConnell has previously suggested Thiel should invest more while dropping his own financial support.

According to recent October polling, Masters only trails Kelly by 3 points, within the margin of error.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s PAC, MAGA Inc, entered the race last week with a $1.16M ad buy that slammed Kelly for his open borders immigration record, along with his vote to fund 87,000 new IRS agents.

A source close to the PAC told Breitbart News the ads will air until the ad buy is exhausted. If additional funds are needed, those outstanding funds “will be used if needed.”

