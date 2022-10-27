Lisa Murkowski at Alaska Debate: ‘Climate Change Is Real’

Twenty-one-year incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) claimed in Thursday night’s debate that climate change is an immediate, serious threat to the Alaskan way of life.

“Climate change is real. We acknowledge it,” she said. “We have to address these problems.”

Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka said she does not “prefer the approach the Biden administration is taking of crushing our economy, and hurting our families, and creating workers that are suffering.”

“Again, I think this is an all-above solution where we can invest in renewable energy and energy innovation. And really invest in our conservation programs,” she added in contrast to Murkowski.

Murkowski’s climate change remarks come as the Democrats have used the issue in the 2022 campaign cycle to push radical economic policies to alter the U.S. economy into a socialist utopia.

Murkowski using the Democrat talking point is not a coincidence. Murkowski has voted nine times with Democrats in the 2022 cycle, inducing to impeach former President Donald Trump and to fuel inflation through massive spending.

Murkowski has outspent Tshibaka by about $7.5 million, though polling shows Tshibaka is leading by a slim margin. Eighty-five percent of Murkowski’s campaign contributions have come from out-of-state donors, such as the Sen. Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.