Republicans Sweep All Four Long Island House Seats

New York Republicans won all four Long Island, New York, House seats in Tuesday’s election.

The sweep of Long Island represents a bright spot in Tuesday’s election that was widely touted to be a red wave.

Republicans credited the success on Long Island to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third highest ranking House Republican, who worked behind the scenes to ensure a successful election night in state House races.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), the only GOP incumbent out of the four Long Island seats, held New York’s 2nd district. Garbarino’s district stretches across the southeast shore. Former President Trump won the district in 2020 by about four points.

On the portion of the island that mostly represents Nassau County, close to New York City, Republicans won both districts, the 3rd and 4th. Both the 3rd and 4th were Democrat strongholds.

Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the 3rd district. Santos will now replace Rep. Tom Suozzi were retired to run for governor. President Biden won the district in 2020 by more than 10 points.

In the 4th district, Republican Anthony D’Esposito defeated Democrat Lauren Gillen. Biden won the district in 2020 by more than 12 points. D’Esposito will now replace Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) as the first republican to represent the district in more than 25 years.

“Not since 1982 has a Republican gone to Washington representing the people who live in Nassau County’s North Shore and not since 1996 has a Republican gone to Washington in this district on the South Shore,” ABC WABC reported Wednesday. In the 1st district, Republican Nicholas LaLota defeated Democrat Bridget Fleming, who was trying to replace Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). The first district voted for Trump in 2020 by about four points but was redistricted to be a tossup in 2022. Stefanik told Breitbart News on Wednesday she was “proud” to deliver huge upsets in New York state for the Republican Party upon predicting Republicans would earn back the House majority.

“I am proud to have led this effort from successfully challenging Albany Democrats’ greedy and illegally gerrymandered maps thrown out, to working tirelessly to help elect hardworking candidates George Santos, Mike Lawler, Anthony D’Esposito, and Marc Molinaro who flipped districts,” she said. “Last night New York Republicans saved America by ending failed one-party Democrat rule in Washington. Make no mistake: New Yorkers flipped the House.”

ABC New York: "A CLEAN SWEEP here on Long Island." "Not since 1982 has a Republican gone to Washington representing the people who live in Nassau County's North Shore and not since 1996 has a Republican gone to Washington in this district on the South Shore." pic.twitter.com/y2MxMWMUo0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

The wins in New York State will contribute to the likely smaller than predicted GOP House majority after the 2022 cycle.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.