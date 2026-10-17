A daughter of former President George W. Bush (R) appears to be backing radical leftist James Talarico (D) in the Texas U.S. Senate race.

Barbara Bush donated to a super PAC that is supporting Talarico, the Austin American-Statesman reported Friday, citing information on the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) website.

The FEC site showed Bush’s name as the source, the recipient as Lone Star Rising PAC, the $2,500 donation, and the date, which was September 23, 2026.

In response to the news, political attorney and campaign finance expert Andrew Cates said, “I would imagine that somebody in such a prominent political family, if she wanted to ensure that her contribution was anonymous or not visible, that any number of lawyers that they probably have at their disposal could have told her how.”

“She didn’t give it to a [501] (c)(4), in which her contribution would have been completely anonymous. She gave it to a PAC that reports all the money in and out,” he explained, according to Houston Public Media.

It was not the first time the younger Bush has thrown her support behind a leftist Democrat.

In October 2024, she spent time campaigning for now-former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in Pennsylvania before Harris lost to President Donald Trump, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Bush, who has advocated for the killing of unborn babies in the womb via abortion, has claimed she does not identify with either political party.

Regarding the Lone Star Rising PAC, Breitbart News reported in July:

Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman poured more than $10 million into a super PAC boosting Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, according to several reports citing newly filed federal records. The LinkedIn co-founder gave $10 million to Lone Star Rising PAC, according to Bloomberg, which cited Federal Election Commission filings. The pro-Talarico group has spent millions backing the Austin state representative and hammering his Republican opponent, Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Recent polling showed Paxton narrowly leading Talarico in the U.S. Senate race as Texans prepare to vote in the November midterms.

According to Paxton’s campaign website, “This election will determine whether Texas remains the conservative stronghold that leads America or becomes another state controlled by the radical left.”