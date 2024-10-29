George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara Hits Campaign Trail for Kamala Harris

Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush, spent time over the past weekend in Pennsylvania on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 election hits the final week before voting.

She gave PEOPLE magazine a statement to confirm she is working on behalf of the Democratic candidate in the critical swing state.

“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Barbara, 42, told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights.”

The former Republican president’s daughter has previously advocated for abortion and reproductive rights, speaking at a rally for Planned Parenthood in 2017, as Breitbart News reported.

Before that in 2010, she told PEOPLE she did not identify with either party.

She joins other high-profile Republicans have come out in opposition to former President Donald Trump and support of Harris, USA Today notes.

These include George Bush’s vice president, Dick Cheney.

His endorsement came shortly after his daughter and former Wyoming Congresswoman, Liz Cheney, announced she would be voting blue in this year’s presidential election.