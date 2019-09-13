American forces did conduct a series of airstrikes this week against scores of Taliban narco-jihadis who heavily rely on opium and heroin activities to continue waging war.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reports:

Trump spoke on September 11 at a Pentagon event honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, just days after he announced that peace talks with the Taliban were “dead.” In the last four days, U.S. forces have “hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will continue,” he said.

Trump also warned militants against ever carrying out an attack on the United States again.

The U.S. military response would be such that “they will never have seen anything like what will happen to them, “‘ Trump said, noting that he was not referring to the use of nuclear arms.

Trump’s comments came as Ayman al-Zawahiri – the leader of the 9/11 attack culprit, Al-Qaeda – in video recording called for attacks on “the interests of Israel and its American, British, French, Russian, and European allies.”

Zawahiri took over bin Laden after U.S. Special forces took the late al-Qaeda leader out in Pakistan.

“The Egyptian [al-Qaeda chief[ is believed to be hiding in the country’s tribal areas near the border with Afghanistan,” RFE/RL noted.

U.S. forces conducted a series of airstrikes this week against scores of Taliban narco-jihadis who heavily rely on lethal opium and its heroin activities to continue waging war.

The strikes are part of Trump’s pledge to hit the Taliban “harder” than ever, as the United States marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

President Trump recently declared peace negations with the Taliban “dead‘ after more than a year of negotiations, prompting the terrorist group to warn that the American commander-in-chief will “regret” his decision.

During a September 11 speech at the Pentagon, Trump honored the nearly 3,000 people killed and 6,000 others wounded in the attacks.

The Taliban intensified their attack amid the peace talks but also sustained substantial casualties amid an unprecedented air campaign against the group and other terrorists.

Taliban jihadis, however, still control or hold sway of over half of Afghanistan, more than during any other time since the U.S. military invaded the country and removed the terrorist group’s remain.

The Taliban’s primary focus is to push the U.S.-led coalition out of Afghanistan and establish a sharia-compliant Islamic state, but they continue to remain a formidable foe to the United States and its allies.

In a statement, Afghanistan’s 203rd Thunder Corps said that the U.S. forces recently conducted the airstrikes in Sargul and Mastangi areas of Zazai Aryoub district, adding that the ordinance killed at least 14 Taliban militants and wounded 8 others, KP noted. Furthermore, the 203rd Thunder Corps said the airstrikes also killed Gul Nazar, Qari Jamal alias Fedayee and Najeeb, the three local commanders of Taliban in Paktika.

Khaama Press reported: “The 203rd Thunder Corps also added that the U.S. MILITARY [recently] conducted separate airstrikes in Aab Band district of Ghazni province killed 3 Taliban militants and wounded five others.”

Taliban narco-jihadis have also sustained a major blow when an improvised explosive device recently went off prematurely among terrorists in eastern Laghman province, critically wounding three of Taliban mine planters.

The Taliban is expected to intensify its attacks further following Trump’s decision to cancel negotiations.

Afghanistan remains home to the largest concentration of terrorist group’ in the world, the Pentagon reported in July.