Trump: Leaks from Washington Would Have Jeopardized Al Baghdadi ISIS Raid

Trump confirmed in a press conference following his address to the nation that he had deliberately withheld information about the raid in advance from some congressional leaders. He did not mention House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), but other media reports indicated Schiff had not been briefed.

As Breitbart News reported:

President Donald Trump confirmed in remarks to the press Sunday after his address to the nation that he had deliberately kept some congressional leaders out of the loop, without naming Schiff directly.

“We notified some; others are being notified as I speak,” Trump said.

“We were going to notify them last night but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “There is no country in the world that leaks like we do and Washington is a leaking machine.”

Trump said that U.S. forces would have been placed in greater danger due to leaks in Washington tipping off the terrorists.

“A leak could have caused the death of all of them,” Trump said.

Schiff is currently pursuing an “impeachment inquiry” against the president, using the secrecy that the House Intelligence Committee to shield witnesses from scrutiny, and to prevent Republicans from commenting on the testimony, even though none of the material being discussed is classified.