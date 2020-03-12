Iran Digging Coronavirus Burial Pits Visible from Space

Two days after Iranian authorities acknowledged a local outbreak of the novel coronavirus, they began digging burial trenches so large they can be seen from space.

The Washington Post reported that massive burial trenches are being dug at the Behesht-e Masoumeh complex in Qom, about 80 miles south of Tehran. Within a month of its beginning, the two 100-yard trenches were visible by satellite. These trenches will supplement existing efforts to inter the rising death toll in Qom.

Coronavirus burial pits so vast they’re visible from space. Iranian authorities began digging a pair of trenches for victims just days after the government disclosed the initial outbreak. https://t.co/3S4dgLisbu pic.twitter.com/UJwEWEAdhi — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 12, 2020

According to official reports, more than 10,000 Iranians suffer from the coronavirus. At the time of this writing, 429 deaths have been confirmed. And while only 846 of the confirmed cases exist among the 1.2 million people populating Qom, their response could suggest the tally — or the expected one, if not — is much higher than the numbers being released.

A video within the article, shared by “BBC’s Persian service,” paints a dire picture as it pans across the mass graves:

“A worker told me that they must have buried more than 250 coronavirus victims so far,” the caption reads. As the narrator walks across the cemetery grounds, he points the camera down to highlight what he says are new burials. “These are all graves and they are fresh,” he says, at one point using a gloved index finger to direct the viewer to the plots on the horizon. “These are all from the last few days,” he continues. “And as you can see, it goes on until the end.”

As the novel coronavirus spreads, the World Health Organization has officially declared “COVID-19” a “pandemic.” President Trump has responded with economic aid, an increase in efforts to test the sick and develop a vaccine, and a call for nonpartisan national unity.