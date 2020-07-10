Report: Chinese Army Using ‘Spider Excavators’ to Build Roads on Indian Border

In recent years, both China and India have built and expanded infrastructure along their shared border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The unmarked boundary, spanning 2,167 miles, has caused several border disputes to arise over the past few decades. Most recently, on June 15, a skirmish broke out between Indian and Chinese border regiments stationed in northeastern India’s Galwan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers and an estimated 40 Chinese troops. The exact number of Chinese dead remains unconfirmed, as China has refused to officially acknowledge that its army sustained losses in the conflict.

The Himalayan clash was the first deadly military conflict between India and China since 1975. In the weeks leading up to the skirmish, each side accused the other of developing infrastructure projects that violated the shared boundary near the Galwan Valley, causing heightened tensions between the two nations’ armies. These construction projects have continued unabated on the Chinese side, as seen by the PLA’s deployment of spider excavators to the Tibetan Plateau in recent days.