Doctors removed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from a medically induced coma and say he is “responding to verbal stimuli,” Berlin’s Charité hospital announced Monday.

“The condition of Alexei … has improved. The patient has been removed from his medically induced coma and is being weaned off mechanical ventilation. He is responding to verbal stimuli. It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” Charité hospital said in a statement.

The hospital has been treating Navalny since August 22, when he was airlifted to Germany from Russia after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Navalny’s team has accused the Kremlin of poisoning him. The government of President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied involvement. German doctors say evidence suggests Navalvy ingested the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.