A church in Hong Kong has had its bank account frozen after it provided humanitarian support for protesters during the city’s recent pro-democracy demonstrations, its pastors revealed Monday.

In an open letter addressed to HSBC CEO Peter Wong, the Good Neighbour North District Church confirmed that its HSBC account had been frozen, as well as the accounts of pastor Roy Chan and his wife, “without any prior notice or justification.”

The post read:

Not only the sole account of the church (with the unsuccessful experience of setting bank accounts at other non-China funded banks in HK) was found frozen today (7 December) without any prior notification nor justification provided, but also the accounts of the Church pastor, Mr. Chan Hoi Hing Roy, and his wife have been allegedly frozen.

It went on to explain how his church provides various community services such as shelter for homeless people that they will be unable to operate without a working bank account. “Freezing the church account would lead to immediate termination of the hostel service, inevitably forcing the homeless to be homeless again,” he noted.

Chan went on to accuse HSBC of suspending the various accounts as an act of “political retaliation” after his church provided humanitarian assistance to those participating in the mass pro-democracy demonstrations.

He explained: