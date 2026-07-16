Iran Puts Trump in a Coffin on Huge Billboard in Tehran

The Iranian regime on Wednesday unveiled a massive billboard in Tehran, curved around the side of a building, that depicts President Donald Trump lying dead in a coffin.

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Trump’s image on the billboard is disheveled and bloated, with straight, rigid legs and feet pointing straight up, suggesting rigor mortis has set in.

The billboard is also scrawled with graffiti-style messages, mostly written in Farsi, although “We Kill Trump” is clearly visible in English. The “blackboard” area of the billboard appears to be a homage to the billboard upon which farewell messages to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were scrawled during his funeral last week.

Another message on the billboard said “In memory of Minab’s children,” a reference to the Iranian city where a U.S. airstrike on February 28 is believed to have struck an elementary school.

These death threats loom over Islamic Revolution Square, also known as Enqelab Square, which is one of the busiest intersections in the capital city of Tehran. The regime often uses the square to stage rallies and demonstrations, recently including the early stages of the week-long funeral for Khamenei.

The Khamenei funeral included both official state pronouncement and “spontaneous” eruptions from the crowd calling for Trump’s murder. The procession was festooned with banners and signs demanding the death of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was hanged in effigy, and demonstrators chanted: “We don’t want a deal, we want Trump dead.”

“Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive? The world is no longer a good place for Trump. Why should we not kill the man who killed our imam? It would be a disgrace if we did not,” Iranian poet Mohammad Rasouli said during a government-approved speech at the funeral last Monday.

A statue of Khamenei was erected in Enqelab Square, not far from where the Trump coffin billboard is located.