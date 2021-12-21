Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 35: Cultural Marxism; Omicron Freakout; Build Back Deader; Alex Returns with Matthew Spalding, AWR Hawkins

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow returns and recaps his weekend at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where he spoke about cultural Marxism and led a panel on election integrity and Arizona’s 2020 Maricopa County audit. In today’s monologue, Alex gives a mini lesson on how Marxism has infiltrated our corporate culture and teases a slate of interviews we’ll be releasing on the podcast in the next few weeks. Then we get into the news, with Omicron hysteria (not necessarily the virus itself) poised to ruin Christmas for some people. It is already wreaking havoc on your freedoms and your stock portfolio. President Biden and the Democrats seem to be lost on how to deal with this latest spike in coronavirus cases; but one thing is for sure: we are in for another round of over-the-top vaccine fearmongering. “Build Back Better” is dead (at least for now), and members of the Left are beside themselves (as usual). Folks like AOC and Bette Midler are lashing out at America and Americans (that’ll work!) and of course Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Our first guest today is Dr. Matthew Spalding of Hillsdale College, who is part of a new anti-Woke initiative to ensure responsible education in Florida’s schools. Then, Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins joins to talk about the state of the Second Amendment, inner-city crime waves, and the rise of gun culture.

