Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 55: The Hits Just Keep on Comin’: Filibuster Stays, Joe’s Press Conference Flop; Guests: Jack Posobiec, Rep. Kat Cammack

Brandon met the media yesterday and whoa… not a joke! And not his best effort. That goes for the majority of the media in the East Room too. Joey tried for almost two hours to defend his first-year record, and then he officially lost his voting rights push in the Senate. What a day. Our guests Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec and Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) join Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson to break down President Biden’s press conference.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

