Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 71: Canada, Truck Yeah! ‘Freedom Convoy’ Special with Spokesman B.J. Dichter

Host Alex Marlow recaps his trip to visit Peter Schweizer’s team in Tallahassee, Florida, which prompted some deep thinking about Big Joey’s role in the destruction of Hollywood and the cultural ascendance of Chinese Communism. Then, we get into the news of the day, especially the “Freedom Convoy,” which has spread around the globe and is getting legitimate results. But, of course, Big Joey has no clue how best to handle it, nor does Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who would rather trash a Florida “gay” law he doesn’t understand instead of actually “secretarying” transportation. Also on the broadcast, Hillary Clinton is back and probably running for president, abortions are rapidly declining in Texas, the wokesters continue to cancel themselves, experts fear that Bidenflation could spiral, and we try to figure out if Big Joey Biden is really passing out free crack pipes. Our guest today is B.J. Dichter, the spokesman and vice president of the Canadian “Freedom Convoy.” He busts media myths, enumerates his demands, dishes on Canada’s politicians, throws down on GoFundMe, and discusses what’s next. Our caller of the day is Mitch from North Carolina.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

