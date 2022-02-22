Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 78: Putin Works the West, Trudeau Goes Full Tyrant, Guests: Kash Patel on Durham, Frank Gaffney on Ukraine

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with another update on which troops Russian leader Vladimir Putin has moved around in the regions of Ukraine that he already controls. Thrilling. Very little changed overnight at the Russia/Ukraine border. And, no, there was no invasion like the Big Joey administration suggested, but the American establishment media has still worked itself into a lather at the prospect of war. One Fox News Channel reporter might be the most excited of them all. Alex explains. And while these moves have yielded no consequences from the Biden administration, Germany has decided to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would double the flow of gas from Russia directly to Germany. But who does that really hurt? Russia or Europe? The UN Security Council has even called an emergency meeting—too bad Russia chairs the council right now. Awkward. Meanwhile, on our own continent, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done what we feared and even expected: he is keeping tyrannical “emergency” powers that were ostensibly designed to suppress the allegedly violent, but actually peaceful, Freedom Convoy. This should be an outrage to every Canadian, yet the parliament backed Trudeau in a vote that wasn’t all that close. Scary. Alex gives you all the details. Other headlines discussed: Male cheater/swimmer Lia Thomas has won a big public relations victory; an illegal alien has killed a legal immigrant and very few news outlets seem to care; Arab oil ministers are flexing on President Big Joey, which means you will be paying even more at the pump; and the Genocide Games netted untoward amounts of sweet, sweet Commie Cash. We have two guests today. First, Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy explains the backstory behind the Russia/Ukraine conflict and why he thinks it very well could lead to something much darker, geopolitically speaking. Next, former Trump National Security official Kash Patel breaks down the latest John Durham investigation details and explains why he wants Hillary Clinton to be the Democrat’s presidential nominee in 2024.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

