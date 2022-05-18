Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 138: Cawthorn Out, Pennsylvania Wild, and More Election Results, Guest: Rand Paul on Ukraine Funding, Corona Madness

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with election results from Tuesday night’s primaries. He, of course, discusses the Pennsylvania races, but there were some other interesting ones across the country, especially Rep. Madison Cawthorn getting unseated in North Carolina. Then, he gets into headlines on immigration, the baby formula crisis, more Twitter deal drama, Black Lives Matter grift, and President Biden’s incredibly divisive speech in Buffalo, NY, where he pretty much blames conservative commentators for one crazy racist who shot up a supermarket. Our guest today is Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who just so happened to have won his Senate primary race too. Alex asks him about sending money to Ukraine, the state of the coronavirus and our response, how to stop would-be mass shooters, and much more. He is an intellectual and a true constitutionalist, both of which tend to make for great interviews.

