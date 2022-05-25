Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 143: Another Massacre in America, Guest: Joni Ernst on Border Crisis, Uvalde, Ukraine Aid

Host Alex Marlow unfortunately begins today’s podcast with a discussion of the mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas. The details are beyond horrific. Alex shares the essential ones. The left, especially President Joe Biden, instantly politicized the massacre, using the dead children and grieving families to push policy positions. Then, Alex discusses the results of Tuesday’s primary elections. It was a rare and awful night for President Donald Trump. He has endorsed candidates that didn’t win in the past, but not like this. Hopefully, he uses the tough results to sharpen his skills. Alex gives the results of the key races. He then delves into some additional headlines revealing shocking government waste, a foiled ISIS plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, and more. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) joins the podcast today. She discusses the Texas massacre and President Biden’s reaction to it last evening. Next, she talks about a new bill she has introduced that would allow states to use federal funds to build the border wall rather than having taxpayers pay to guard unused materials that were supposed to be used for the border wall, which is what is happening now. Finally, Alex asks her to defend her disappointing vote on the extra $40 billion for Ukraine. You’ll want to hear her explanation.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.