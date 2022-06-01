Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 147: Narrative Shift: Biden Econ Team Admits Fault; Guest: Amanda Milius on Durham, 2A, ‘Top Gun’

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a report on the acquittal of Hillary Clinton attorney and Russia hoaxer Michael Sussman. (Lying to the FBI is not a big deal all of a sudden.) Then, the Democrats are pushing a slate of gun controls that would not have stopped the Uvalde massacre. Alex explains why. As usual, there is horrifying economic news and enduring supply chain issues to report. Plus, President Joe Biden is sending some high-powered weaponry to Ukraine. Is this an escalation that could bring us closer to hot war with nuclear Russia? And then, Alex runs down the latest woke stories from around the world, including audio of male swimmer Lia Thomas who is a big cheater and beats women in competition. Thomas spoke to “Good Morning America,” and… you’ll want to hear it… trust us. Our guest today is Amanda Milius, producer and director of the terrific documentary The Plot Against the President. She gives her thoughts on Durham, Sussman, the latest attacks on the 2nd Amendment, and Top Gun: Maverick.

