Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 153: Killing Kavanaugh: What the Assassination Scare Means; Guests: Dr. Navarro on Dem’s January 6 Warfare, Carrie Severino on SCOTUS

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with all the confirmed details about yesterday’s arrest of an armed man who apparently wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Alex breaks down the news and then considers whether left-wingers who have condoned—if not outright endorsed—violence against their political opponents in recent years bear any of the blame. He then provides a brief preview of the January 6 Committee’s prime time show trial tonight. Then, Alex discusses the latest alarming polling data for President Biden, who now has another scandal to deal with in addition to all the other crises throughout the land. Alex gives you the “what” and the “why.” Finally, we get an update on George Soros’ effort to buy influence in this country and what it has wrought. (Spoiler alert: a lot of lawlessness and chaos). Our first guest today is Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, who co-authored a book on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation battle. She discusses the Supreme Court, the future of abortion in the United States, and her experience as a former Supreme Court clerk. Then, former Trump White House trade adviser, fan favorite, and MAGA O.G. Dr. Peter Navarro joins the podcast to discuss the legal war being waged against him by our own government.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

