Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 168: Happy Independence Day! Biden Goes Overseas to Trash America, Nashville Legend Jeffrey Steele Debuts New Music, Abby Johnson Debunks Planned Parenthood Lies

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a quick breakdown of two major Supreme Court decisions that came down on Thursday: one that allows for Biden to kill Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” rule and another that lessens the power of the Environmental Protection Agency. Also, stocks are having their worst first two quarters in over 50 years. This should surprise no one, but it’s yet another horrible strike against President Big Joey. Speaking of Mr. Biden, he spent yesterday trashing America from overseas and announced even more spending of your money—that you haven’t even earned yet—on Ukraine. All of this should be scandalous, but our media doesn’t seem to have time for this because, ya know, Orange Man Bad. Alex’s “Woke Update” today includes details on the Democrats’ proposed “Trans Bill of Rights,” a Netflix actress praising her mom for aborting her potential sibling, and a “woman” with a goatee and neckbeard who has gone missing in Canada. Yes, really. Our first guest is Nashville Hall of Famer Jeffrey Steele, who debuts his new song “I’m an American” with us in honor of Independence Day. We need artists like this right now. Then, Alex speaks to Abby Johnson, a Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned-pro-life activist. She’s among those who deserve credit for the big Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. Alex gets her thoughts on that and where she believes Planned Parenthood goes from here. She debunks all the lies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

