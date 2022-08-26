Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 205: Moms Rise Up: Florida School Board Victories Stuns Nation; Guests: Tina Descovich, GOP Nominee for MI Gov. Tudor Dixon

We have no monologue for today’s podcast, but we have two terrific guests. First up is Tina Descovich, the co-founder of “Moms for Liberty” which is racking up victories across the country in school board races. The conservative school board victories in Florida this week garnered significant national attention. Tina explains what is going on and how you can get involved in this grassroots movement to save our schools. Then, host Alex Marlow speaks Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, who explains how Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s national political ambitions are impacting the Great Lakes State.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

