Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 209: Staged FBI Photo? Border Chief Calls Out Biden, Preview of Biden’s Soul Speech; Guest: Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with the latest twist in the Department of Justice’s Mar-a-Lago raid. The FBI released a photo showing documents it seized from former President Trump’s home scattered across the floor, which has led some to accuse the Bureau of staging a public relations stunt. Then, U.S. Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz testified under oath that President Joe Biden’s open border immigration policies are dangerous, but the White House continues to claim the border is secure. Meanwhile, newly released government data shows that U.S. life expectancy has hit a 26-year low due to an increase in drug overdoses and COVID-19. Finally, Jerome previews Biden’s primetime address tonight which appears aimed at smearing Americans who disagree with him politically as a “threat” to democracy. Our guest today is Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) who discusses the Mar-a-Lago raid and the importance of voter turnout in the upcoming mid-term elections. The congressman also details the GOP’s plan to defund the Democrats, cancel Biden’s plan to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, and explain to the American people the real threat to democracy posted by the Democrats’ far-left agenda.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

