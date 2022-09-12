Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 215: John James on Playing Joe Biden in ‘My Son Hunter,’ David Limbaugh on ‘The Resurrected Jesus’

Host Alex Marlow has no monologue today, but we do have two excellent interviews. First, Alex talks to John James, the former Dynasty actor who portrays Joe Biden in the film My Son Hunter, which is available to stream and download at MySonHunter.com. We discuss his excellent decision to not portray the current president as a total moron, making international news with a dramatic on-set injury, and more. Then, we speak to David Limbaugh, attorney, author, and brother of the late Rush Limbaugh. He really is a class act, and he and Alex discuss his new book, The Resurrected Jesus.

