Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 222: Climate of Violence: Biden Goon Kills MAGA? Guests: Nigel Farage and Kash Patel

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcasts with the news of a man admitting to killing a teen because he thought him to be a MAGA extremist. Is this the inevitable fallout of the increasingly irresponsible Democrat rhetoric? Plus, COVID is dead (we’re told), but the vax mandates endure. Then, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Migrants’ Vineyard flight is looking even better as the news cycle progresses. Alex also gives updates on key political races. And finally, today’s “woke update” involves a teacher using children to play out his depraved sexual fetish. We have two guests today. First up is “Mr. Brexit” himself Nigel Farage. Alex originally invited Nigel on to discuss a new concept called the “European Political Community,” which is being pushed by the globalists, but they never quite got to that discussion because, instead, Nigel delved deep into his thoughts on Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, the monarchy, the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, and the latest details on a potential U.K./U.S. trade deal. Our second guest Kash Patel, the former Trump administration official and lead investigator exposing Russiagate. He has a new book out for children called The Plot Against the King: 2000 Mules, which is the second book in a series on a subject matter that this audience will love. He also heaps praise on the new film My Son Hunter, which is available to stream and download at MySonHunter.com. And then Alex get his take on other deep state happenings.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

