Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 240: Wolverine State Smackdown: Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon on Her Debate with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, speaks with Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor of Michigan. Dixon took the fight last night to incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in their first televised debate, and she did an amazing job laying out the case for why the people of Michigan should not rehire Whitmer in November. From COVID to crime to education, Dixon exposed Whitmer’s disastrous record as governor and doubled down on those criticisms in her discussion with Jerome on today’s podcast. This is a must-listen interview with a rising Republican star who could be poised to become the Wolverine State’s next governor.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

