Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, mocked Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) with a “Team Biden” jersey the day after the two candidates faced off in their first debate.

Walker held an impromptu campaign rally outside Savannah Mall on Saturday morning, drawing dozens of supporters.

“This is game day…so I brought something. The Senator [Warnock] left so fast last night that I didn’t get a chance to give it to him,” Walker told the crowd.

Walker then held up a “Team Biden” jersey with “Warnock” printed on the back. The jersey’s number was 96, a nod to the fact that Warnock votes in line with President Joe Biden’s agenda 96 percent of the time, a fact Walker pointed out several times in Friday’s debate.

“Oh no, this is a good shirt,” Walker jokingly told the crowd as they booed at the mention of Warnock.

Walker gave a brief speech, greeted his supporters, and took photos, Savanna Now reported.

Walker exceeded expectations during Friday’s debate versus Warnock. After pro-abortion pastor Warnock claimed the U.S. government should not be involved in a woman’s abortion decision, Walker responded, “I heard about him. I heard he was a neat talker, but did he not mention that there’s a baby in that room as well?”

“In Atlanta, Georgia, there are more black babies that is aborted than anything, so if ‘black lives matter,’ then why are you not protecting those babies?” Walker added.

Many pundits were surprised by Walker’s performance in the debate.

“Scoring @HerschelWalker the debate winner over Democrat @ReverendWarnock,” one political pundit tweeted. “Thought Warnock would be the aggressor but Walker was & had excellent one-liners his opponent had trouble handling.”

Scoring @HerschelWalker the debate winner over Democrat @ReverendWarnock Thought Warnock would be the aggressor but Walker was & had excellent one-liners his opponent had trouble handling. #gapol #gapol — Phil Kent (@PhilKentAtl) October 15, 2022

Walker also created a viral moment when he flashed a sheriff’s badge after Warnock accused him of pretending to be a police officer.

After Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) notes Herschel Walker’s (R) past instances of falsely claiming to be in law enforcement, Walker pulls out an apparent police badge before getting into an extended argument with the moderator. pic.twitter.com/cw6dMb7hm3 — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

