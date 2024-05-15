Romney on Trump: He Won’t Have a ‘Cheering Crowd’ at the Debate

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that former President Donald Trump can’t rely on cheering crowds at the upcoming presidential debate with President Joe Biden.

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “There’s talk today about a presidential debate maybe as early as June. I know debates were important to you. They certainly got you a lot of momentum in 2012. Do you think they matter today? In many ways we know a lot about the two people running. do you think it will impact votes, maybe even your vote? ”

Romney said, “The image that comes to mind is those two old guys on the Muppets, you know, that sat in the back.”

Ruhle said, “Statler and Waldorf.”

Romney said, “Statler and Waldorf, that’s what comes to mind. But I actually think there’ll be a huge audience for these debates. I think people have very low expectations as to what President Biden will do. I think they have much higher expectations about President Trump and his competitiveness.”

Ruhle said, “What are your expectations?”

Romney said, “We’ll see what happens. I’ve interacted with President Biden and find that we’ve had good exchanges. He’s capable. I like the man. I know President Trump. I watch him at his rallies. He seems energetic and forceful, but you know, rallies are kind of easy. You have got a cheering crowd and you have got teleprompters you could read, so how will they do in person? I don’t know the answer to that, but I think America will be watching.”

