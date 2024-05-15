The United States Capitol Police (USCP) announced on Wednesday that they are investigating a “zip lock bag” left inside the agency’s headquarters building that contained a “small amount” of cocaine.

In a statement, the USCP explained that the “one-inch by one-inch zip lock bag” had been found on the floor of a hallway located on the second floor of the building in an area that is “heavily trafficked.”

The zip lock bag reportedly contained a “small amount of a white powdery substance,” which the USCP said in the statement had tested positive for cocaine.

“The small bag was found on the floor of a hallway inside USCP headquarters,” the statement said. “The hallway is on the second floor in an area that has been a staging spot for furniture and supplies. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees.”

Please see our latest news release. USCP Drug Investigation: https://t.co/w5deMqiWS9 pic.twitter.com/rtD9YBSpMA — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) May 15, 2024

The Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, and the Intel and Reports Processing offices are located in the area near where the bag was discovered, according to the statement.

A little before 1:00 p.m., an officer discovered the plastic baggie “in the middle of the floor” and it was then field tested and the results were “positive for cocaine.”

“The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine,” the USCP said. “The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie.”

This comes months after a bag of cocaine was discovered in a storage locker at an entrance used by visitors and staffers in the West Wing of the White House on July 2, 2023. The discovery of the cocaine in the White House led to an 11-day investigation and resulted in the Secret Service coming up empty with no leads.