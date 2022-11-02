Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 253: Red Wave, Biden Wipe Out; Guests: Tudor Dixon, Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with an extensive update on the key races which indicate that the “red wave” is imminent. Then, he plays audio clips of Ohio Democrat Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan lying to the public about January 6, Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance calling out all the right bad guys, and President Joe Biden forgetting what century we are in. Also in the opening, Alex covers the Israeli election results which indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu is headed for a dramatic comeback as Israel’s prime minster. Then, Alex reports on the latest woke debate in the trans world that is both disturbing and amusing. We have two very important candidates as guests today: Tudor Dixon, the Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate who is now tied in the polls with Democrat incumbent Gretchen Whitmer; and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who is poised to win the U.S. Senate special election in Oklahoma to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

